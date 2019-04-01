FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona wildlife officials are on the lookout for bears, bison and badger carcasses to stash away in freezers across the state for use by Native American tribes.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has formalized a repository program that creates a shopping list of sorts for employees. They're asked to load up animals if they come across one that tribes have requested.

The Native American Fish and Wildlife Society says the repository fills a great need. Tribes long have used parts of animals for food and clothing, and in ceremonies.

The society purchased four of the freezers.

The plan is to allow tribes in a broader area, including southern California, Nevada, Utah and Colorado, to draw from the repository if Arizona tribes don't need what's there.