TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Saturday (March 30) posted a video on Twitter of the moment the Parliament of Nauru passed a resolution which rejected Beijing's "one China principle" and "one country, two systems" framework, and recognized Taiwan as an independent country,

Immediately after Tsai delivered a speech to the Parliament of Nauru on Monday (March 25), the Parliament of Nauru passed a resolution read aloud by Nauru President Baron Divavesi Waqa. In the resolution, Waqa said that the country rejects the "one China" principle and the "one country, two systems" framework, and recognized Taiwan as a sovereign and independent nation.

Waqa is the first head of a foreign country to publicly express opposition in a parliament to Beijing's "one country, two systems" framework. In his speech, Waqa said that Taiwan and Nauru share the values of freedom and democracy, and thanked Taiwan for its assistance to his country.



Waqa reading the resolution. (Photo from english.president.gov.tw)

Waqa said that the Nauru government will fully support Taiwan's participation in international conferences to achieve the goal of sustainable development. He also said that his country looks forward to deepening bilateral cooperation and lasting friendship in the future with Taiwan.

That same day, Tsai took to Twitter to say that it "history belongs to those who stand firm & honour their commitments." She added that it was an honor to address the nation's parliament on behalf of the people of Taiwan and "reaffirming our commitment to building a sustainable future with our families in the IndoPacific."



Members of Nauru Parliament standing to support resolution. (Photo from Tsai Ing-wen Twitter)



Tsai speaking to Nauru Parliament. (Photo from Tsai Ing-wen Twitter)

The following is the full text of the resolution from Taiwan's Office of the President:

WHEREAS the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Republic of Nauru enjoy a close friendship based on common values and extensive cooperation in various fields of endeavor; and

WHEREAS in 2016, the Republic of China (Taiwan) held its sixth presidential election and Tsai Ing-wen was elected as the 14th President, becoming the first female President in the country’s history; along with her Vice President Chen Chien-jen;

WHEREAS President Tsai has worked tirelessly to uphold democratic principles in Taiwan, ensure the prosperity of Taiwan's 23 million people, promote Taiwan's international standing, and maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait, with a commitment to continue to build the country's rich tradition of economic vitality, cultural growth and innovation. The Republic of China (Taiwan) serves continuously in the best interest of the Asia Pacific region;

WHEREAS the 23 million people of Taiwan cherish and staunchly defend their hard-earned freedom and democracy. Its democratic way of life serves as a model Chinese people around the world aspire to, including the people of China;

WHEREAS the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Republic of Nauru have enjoyed long, cordial, and mutually beneficial relations, a friendship that continues to strengthen with each passing year, and

WHEREAS the Republic of China (Taiwan) is an active member in the international community with a long history of commitment to international health and humanitarian aid as well as environmental protection.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE PARLIAMENT: that the members of the Parliament welcome Her Excellency Tsai Ing-wen, the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on the auspicious occasion of her State Visit to the Republic of Nauru on 25th March 2019, support and safeguard Taiwan's democratic system of governance, respect the will of the 23 million people of Taiwan, reject the "one China principle" and "one country, two systems" framework, oppose China's military intimidation of Taiwan, recognize the fact that Taiwan is a sovereign and independent nation, strengthen substantive ties with Taiwan and support its international participation in various international organizations, including the World Health Organization, the International Civil Aviation Organization, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and other international organizations, and extend the Republic of Nauru's most sincere felicitations for the Republic of China's (Taiwan) continued success and prosperity and for the continued warm relations and cooperation between our two countries.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED: that Parliament commends and recognizes the efforts of the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Ambassador Joseph Chow and his dedicated staff for fostering harmonious and closer ties between the Republic of Nauru and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED AND DIRECTED: that the Clerk of Parliament is authorized to make an appropriate copy of this resolution available to His Excellency Joseph C.F. Chow, Ambassador of the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Nauru.

On Saturday, MOFA posted a video of the historic resolution on Twitter: