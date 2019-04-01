TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has raised concerns over Chinese naval expansion.

Stoltenberg recently gave an interview with German news magazine, Der Spiegel. He stated international allies should be wary of China’s continued military upgrading, according to the Liberty Times.

Aside from the U.S., no country has a higher military budget than China, said Stoltenberg. The country harbors new guided missiles and other weapon technology unrestricted by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, he said, which it is deploying worldwide.

When asked about the impact of China’s rise, Stoltenberg said the issue lies with Chinese naval drills in the Baltic and Mediterranean seas, which have brought its military closer to NATO member countries. Joint exercises with the Russian Navy in 2017 and 2018 have been of particular concern to the outside world, he said.

Stoltenberg also raised concerns that NATO security could be jeopardized if China’s Huawei Technologies succeeds in bids to outbuild 5G networks in member countries. The secretary general said states must decide for themselves which companies to outsource investment contracts. “But we also point out that these decisions could have consequences for our safety,” he added.

The Chinese-Russian joint exercises were viewed as a projection of China’s geopolitical ambitions to Western superpowers. It was also seen as a signal of potential allied operations in the event of global warfare.