Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattles NE Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.9 earthquake jarred northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 10:54 a.m. this morning, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 53.3 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 127.5 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The earthquake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, measured a 3 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale in Yilan County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in New Taipei City, Hualien County, and Taichung City, while a lesser instensity level of 1 was registered in Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Miaoli County, Nantou County, Chiayi City, Yunlin County, and Tainan City.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.



CWB map of today's quake.