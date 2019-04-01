  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattles NE Taiwan

Magnitude 4.9 temblor rocked northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County

  167
By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/01 12:21
CWB map of today's quake.

CWB map of today's quake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.9 earthquake jarred northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 10:54 a.m. this morning, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 53.3 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 127.5 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The earthquake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, measured a 3 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale in Yilan County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in New Taipei City, Hualien County, and Taichung City, while a lesser instensity level of 1 was registered in Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Miaoli County, Nantou County, Chiayi City, Yunlin County, and Tainan City.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.


CWB map of today's quake.

earthquake
quake
temblor
tremor

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan signs MoU with Nepalese cities to assist with earthquake response
Taiwan signs MoU with Nepalese cities to assist with earthquake response
2019/03/28 14:59
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts Northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts Northeastern Taiwan
2019/03/22 20:44
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts NE Taiwan
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts NE Taiwan
2019/03/19 12:16
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan
2019/03/16 09:27
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes SE Taiwan
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes SE Taiwan
2019/03/14 09:24