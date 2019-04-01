TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The South Korean indie band ADOY performed at the warm-up party for the music festival "LUCfest, For Lucky People,” at Legacy Taipei on Sunday (March 31).

The annual music festival "LUCfest, For Lucky People" (貴人散步音樂節) hosted by White Rabbit Records (小白兔唱片) showcases a diverse combination of Asian music and artists. The three-day event serves as a platform for international creatives to communicate and introduce Taiwanese bands to the world.

White Rabbit Records announced the third edition of “LUCfest” will run from Nov. 8-10 this year. A warm-up party in Tainan will take place on Mar. 30 and 31, with three bands scheduled to play.

ADOY was chosen as the most popular band from last year’s festival, followed by Manic Sheep and R&B singer Lay-Ching (雷擎) from Taiwan. The music event was held at the cultural and creative venue, Legacy Taipei (傳音樂展演空間).

It’s a White Rabbit Records tradition for festival attendees to vote for their favorite bands. The bands with the highest votes become the performing artists at the following warm-up party.

ADOY has released two records, “CATNIP” and “LOVE,” with hit tracks “Wonder,” “Grace,” and “Don’t Stop.” As opposed to the chill tracks ADOY typically releases online their live performances are more high energy and rock ‘n’ roll in style.

Before the warm-up party, ADOY said they thought of Taipei as a hipster hangout and were excited to play here live. They also presented a cool, visual art backdrop for their set.

ADOY is preparing to release a new, full-length album in September. They will also continue to tour Asia, with upcoming Japan and Vietnam gigs.