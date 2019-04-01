TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga announced on Monday (April 1) that the new Imperial era will be named Reiwa (令和).

The move signifies the end of the imperial Heisei (平成) era, which began on Jan. 8, 1989. It is nation's first imperial succession in three decades.

Japanese media sources reported the new era will start on May 1, when Crown Prince Naruhito ascends to the Chrysanthemum Throne. This will follow the abdication of his father, Emperor Akihito, a day earlier.

Reiwa's two characters mean "order" and "harmony." The name comes from an 8th-century anthology of Japanese poetry "Man'yōshū," according to Japan Forward.