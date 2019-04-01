  1. Home
LA Mayor: Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot and killed at 33

By MESFIN FEKADU and ANDREW DALTON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/04/01 10:59
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Grammy-nominated and widely respected West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store, Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted Sunday.

Police confirmed three men were shot Sunday and one of them killed outside Marathon Clothing, the store Hussle owns. All three men were taken to hospitals, where one of them was declared dead.

Police didn't say that 33-year-old Hussle was the person who died. Representatives for the rapper didn't immediately respond to emails seeking confirmation.

Police said the other two men were in stable condition. The gunman fled, and no arrests have been made.

Garcetti tweeted, "Our hearts are with the loved ones of Nipsey Hussle."

Hussle released successful mixtapes and earned a Grammy nomination for his 2018 major-label debut album.

Fekadu reported from New York.