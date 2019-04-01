All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Tampa Bay 78 59 15 4 122 309 212 x-Boston 79 47 23 9 103 247 207 Toronto 78 45 26 7 97 277 237 Montreal 79 42 29 8 92 238 227 Florida 79 35 32 12 82 258 271 Buffalo 79 31 38 10 72 212 265 Detroit 79 31 38 10 72 221 265 Ottawa 78 28 44 6 62 232 285 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Washington 79 47 24 8 102 273 240 x-N.Y. Islanders 79 46 26 7 99 222 193 Pittsburgh 79 43 25 11 97 265 232 Columbus 79 45 30 4 94 247 222 Carolina 79 43 29 7 93 234 218 Philadelphia 79 37 34 8 82 236 264 N.Y. Rangers 78 31 34 13 75 218 258 New Jersey 79 29 40 10 68 213 267 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Winnipeg 78 45 29 4 94 261 231 x-Nashville 79 44 29 6 94 229 208 x-St. Louis 78 42 28 8 92 231 212 Dallas 79 41 31 7 89 200 194 Colorado 78 36 29 13 85 247 234 Minnesota 79 36 34 9 81 206 230 Chicago 78 34 33 11 79 255 279 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Calgary 79 49 23 7 105 280 219 x-San Jose 79 44 26 9 97 279 253 x-Vegas 79 42 30 7 91 243 220 Arizona 79 38 33 8 84 206 215 Vancouver 79 34 35 10 78 217 246 Edmonton 78 34 35 9 77 224 261 Anaheim 80 33 37 10 76 191 248 Los Angeles 78 29 40 9 67 190 248

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

Florida 4, Boston 1

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 2

Montreal 3, Winnipeg 1

Ottawa 4, Toronto 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 1

Washington 6, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Columbus 5, Nashville 2

San Jose 4, Vegas 3, OT

Anaheim 5, Edmonton 1

Vancouver 3, Dallas 2, SO

Los Angeles 3, Chicago 2, OT

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 0

Arizona 4, Minnesota 0

Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 1

Columbus 4, Buffalo 0

Detroit 6, Boston 3

Calgary 5, San Jose 3

Monday's Games

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.