Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Houston 001 000 000—1 3 0 Tampa Bay 102 000 00x—3 8 0

Miley, James (7) and Stassi; Chirinos, Kolarek (8), Roe (8), Beeks (8), Castillo (9) and Zunino. W_Chirinos 1-0. L_Miley 0-1. Sv_Castillo (1). HRs_Houston, Marisnick (1). Tampa Bay, Meadows (2).

___

Detroit 000 000 300 01—4 10 0 Toronto 000 000 030 00—3 8 1

(11 innings)

Moore, J.Jimenez (8), B.Farmer (9), Stumpf (10), Greene (11) and Greiner; Thornton, Gaviglio (6), Mayza (7), Guerra (7), Luciano (7), Giles (9), Biagini (10), Pannone (11) and Maile, D.Jansen. W_Stumpf 1-0. L_Pannone 0-1. Sv_Greene (2). HRs_Toronto, Tellez (1).

___

Cleveland 000 000 030—3 6 1 Minnesota 010 250 01x—9 15 0

Carrasco, Ramirez (5), Otero (6), Bieber (7) and Plawecki; Pineda, M.Perez (5), Hildenberger (8), R.Harper (9) and Astudillo. W_M.Perez 1-0. L_Carrasco 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Cruz (1).

___

Baltimore 301 010 020—7 8 1 New York 000 300 101—5 9 1

Bundy, Means (4), Givens (8), Fry (9) and Severino; Happ, Cessa (5), Tarpley (8), Kahnle (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Means 1-0. L_Happ 0-1. Sv_Fry (1). HRs_Baltimore, Rickard (1), Nunez (1), Mancini (1). New York, Sanchez (1).

___

Chicago 000 202 200—6 11 0 Kansas City 000 000 210—3 6 0

Giolito, Burr (7), K.Herrera (8), Colome (9) and J.McCann; J.Lopez, Hill (6), McCarthy (6), Zimmer (8), Ellis (9) and Maldonado. W_Giolito 1-0. L_J.Lopez 0-1. Sv_Colome (1). HRs_Chicago, Alonso (1), Abreu (2).

___

Los Angeles 000 001 000—1 3 2 Oakland 000 110 00x—2 7 0

Skaggs, Buttrey (5), H.Robles (7), L.Garcia (8) and K.Smith; Montas, Trivino (7), Soria (8), Treinen (9) and Hundley, Phegley. W_Montas 1-0. L_Skaggs 0-1. Sv_Treinen (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (1). Oakland, Davis (4).

___

Boston 300 301 001— 8 9 1 Seattle 027 100 00x—10 12 1

Porcello, Johnson (3), Workman (6), Brewer (7), Brasier (8) and C.Vazquez; LeBlanc, Rumbelow (6), Festa (7), Elias (8), Gearrin (9), Bradford (9) and Narvaez. W_LeBlanc 1-0. L_Porcello 0-1. Sv_Bradford (1). HRs_Boston, Betts (1), Martinez (2). Seattle, Narvaez (2), Bruce (2).

___

INTERLEAGUE Chicago 012 104 020—10 17 0 Texas 000 501 401—11 11 0

Hamels, Chatwood (6), Montgomery (7), Cishek (7), Strop (9) and Caratini, Contreras; Lynn, Chavez (6), K.Bird (6), C.Martin (7), Leclerc (8) and Mathis. W_Leclerc 1-0. L_Strop 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (1), Schwarber (2). Texas, DeShields (1), Cabrera (2), Mathis (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Colorado 000 000 000—0 5 0 Miami 000 200 10x—3 5 0

J.Gray, W.Davis (8) and Wolters; Alcantara, Chen (9), Romo (9) and Alfaro. W_Alcantara 1-0. L_J.Gray 0-1. Sv_Romo (1). HRs_Miami, Riddle (2).

___

Pittsburgh 111 000 020—5 10 0 Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 4 4

Tr.Williams, Musgrove (7), F.Vazquez (9), Kela (9) and Cervelli; S.Gray, Lorenzen (3), W.Peralta (6), Stephenson (7), Hughes (9) and Barnhart. W_Tr.Williams 1-0. L_S.Gray 0-1.

___

New York 001 001 030—5 13 1 Washington 003 011 001—6 11 0

Wheeler, Gsellman (6), Avilan (7), Peterson (7) and Nido, Ramos; Corbin, J.Miller (7), Sipp (8), Rosenthal (8), Doolittle (8) and Gomes. W_Doolittle 1-0. L_Wilson 1-1. HRs_Washington, Turner 2 (2).

___

St. Louis 000 220 000—4 7 0 Milwaukee 100 000 202—5 9 1

Wacha, A.Reyes (7), A.Miller (7), Jor.Hicks (8) and Molina; Burnes, Albers (6), Ta.Williams (8), Barnes (9) and Pina, Grandal. W_Barnes 1-0. L_Jor.Hicks 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (4), Carpenter (1), DeJong (1). Milwaukee, Yelich (4).

___

San Francisco 000 010 000—1 2 3 San Diego 000 010 11x—3 8 0

Samardzija, Vincent (6), S.Dyson (7) and Kratz; Paddack, Warren (6), Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Hedges. W_Warren 1-0. L_Vincent 0-1. Sv_Yates (3).

___

Arizona 000 700 000—7 13 3 Los Angeles 301 100 03x—8 8 0

Weaver, Y.Lopez (5), Bradley (7), Hirano (8) and Kelly; Buehler, P.Baez (4), Alexander (5), Y.Garcia (6), Ferguson (7), Floro (8), K.Jansen (9) and R.Martin. W_Floro 1-0. L_Hirano 0-1. Sv_K.Jansen (1). HRs_Arizona, Weaver (1). Los Angeles, Bellinger (4).

___

Atlanta 001 000 000—1 4 0 Philadelphia 001 020 20x—5 5 0

Wright, Fried (5), Carle (6), Jackson (7) and B.McCann; Arrieta, Morgan (7), Neshek (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto. W_Arrieta 1-0. L_Wright 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, McCutchen (2), Harper (2).