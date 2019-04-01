Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|001
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|102
|000
|00x—3
|8
|0
Miley, James (7) and Stassi; Chirinos, Kolarek (8), Roe (8), Beeks (8), Castillo (9) and Zunino. W_Chirinos 1-0. L_Miley 0-1. Sv_Castillo (1). HRs_Houston, Marisnick (1). Tampa Bay, Meadows (2).
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|300
|01—4
|10
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|030
|00—3
|8
|1
Moore, J.Jimenez (8), B.Farmer (9), Stumpf (10), Greene (11) and Greiner; Thornton, Gaviglio (6), Mayza (7), Guerra (7), Luciano (7), Giles (9), Biagini (10), Pannone (11) and Maile, D.Jansen. W_Stumpf 1-0. L_Pannone 0-1. Sv_Greene (2). HRs_Toronto, Tellez (1).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|030—3
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|010
|250
|01x—9
|15
|0
Carrasco, Ramirez (5), Otero (6), Bieber (7) and Plawecki; Pineda, M.Perez (5), Hildenberger (8), R.Harper (9) and Astudillo. W_M.Perez 1-0. L_Carrasco 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Cruz (1).
___
|Baltimore
|301
|010
|020—7
|8
|1
|New York
|000
|300
|101—5
|9
|1
Bundy, Means (4), Givens (8), Fry (9) and Severino; Happ, Cessa (5), Tarpley (8), Kahnle (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Means 1-0. L_Happ 0-1. Sv_Fry (1). HRs_Baltimore, Rickard (1), Nunez (1), Mancini (1). New York, Sanchez (1).
___
|Chicago
|000
|202
|200—6
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|210—3
|6
|0
Giolito, Burr (7), K.Herrera (8), Colome (9) and J.McCann; J.Lopez, Hill (6), McCarthy (6), Zimmer (8), Ellis (9) and Maldonado. W_Giolito 1-0. L_J.Lopez 0-1. Sv_Colome (1). HRs_Chicago, Alonso (1), Abreu (2).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000—1
|3
|2
|Oakland
|000
|110
|00x—2
|7
|0
Skaggs, Buttrey (5), H.Robles (7), L.Garcia (8) and K.Smith; Montas, Trivino (7), Soria (8), Treinen (9) and Hundley, Phegley. W_Montas 1-0. L_Skaggs 0-1. Sv_Treinen (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (1). Oakland, Davis (4).
___
|Boston
|300
|301
|001—
|8
|9
|1
|Seattle
|027
|100
|00x—10
|12
|1
Porcello, Johnson (3), Workman (6), Brewer (7), Brasier (8) and C.Vazquez; LeBlanc, Rumbelow (6), Festa (7), Elias (8), Gearrin (9), Bradford (9) and Narvaez. W_LeBlanc 1-0. L_Porcello 0-1. Sv_Bradford (1). HRs_Boston, Betts (1), Martinez (2). Seattle, Narvaez (2), Bruce (2).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|012
|104
|020—10
|17
|0
|Texas
|000
|501
|401—11
|11
|0
Hamels, Chatwood (6), Montgomery (7), Cishek (7), Strop (9) and Caratini, Contreras; Lynn, Chavez (6), K.Bird (6), C.Martin (7), Leclerc (8) and Mathis. W_Leclerc 1-0. L_Strop 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (1), Schwarber (2). Texas, DeShields (1), Cabrera (2), Mathis (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Miami
|000
|200
|10x—3
|5
|0
J.Gray, W.Davis (8) and Wolters; Alcantara, Chen (9), Romo (9) and Alfaro. W_Alcantara 1-0. L_J.Gray 0-1. Sv_Romo (1). HRs_Miami, Riddle (2).
___
|Pittsburgh
|111
|000
|020—5
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|4
Tr.Williams, Musgrove (7), F.Vazquez (9), Kela (9) and Cervelli; S.Gray, Lorenzen (3), W.Peralta (6), Stephenson (7), Hughes (9) and Barnhart. W_Tr.Williams 1-0. L_S.Gray 0-1.
___
|New York
|001
|001
|030—5
|13
|1
|Washington
|003
|011
|001—6
|11
|0
Wheeler, Gsellman (6), Avilan (7), Peterson (7) and Nido, Ramos; Corbin, J.Miller (7), Sipp (8), Rosenthal (8), Doolittle (8) and Gomes. W_Doolittle 1-0. L_Wilson 1-1. HRs_Washington, Turner 2 (2).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|220
|000—4
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|202—5
|9
|1
Wacha, A.Reyes (7), A.Miller (7), Jor.Hicks (8) and Molina; Burnes, Albers (6), Ta.Williams (8), Barnes (9) and Pina, Grandal. W_Barnes 1-0. L_Jor.Hicks 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (4), Carpenter (1), DeJong (1). Milwaukee, Yelich (4).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|000—1
|2
|3
|San Diego
|000
|010
|11x—3
|8
|0
Samardzija, Vincent (6), S.Dyson (7) and Kratz; Paddack, Warren (6), Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Hedges. W_Warren 1-0. L_Vincent 0-1. Sv_Yates (3).
___
|Arizona
|000
|700
|000—7
|13
|3
|Los Angeles
|301
|100
|03x—8
|8
|0
Weaver, Y.Lopez (5), Bradley (7), Hirano (8) and Kelly; Buehler, P.Baez (4), Alexander (5), Y.Garcia (6), Ferguson (7), Floro (8), K.Jansen (9) and R.Martin. W_Floro 1-0. L_Hirano 0-1. Sv_K.Jansen (1). HRs_Arizona, Weaver (1). Los Angeles, Bellinger (4).
___
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|020
|20x—5
|5
|0
Wright, Fried (5), Carle (6), Jackson (7) and B.McCann; Arrieta, Morgan (7), Neshek (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto. W_Arrieta 1-0. L_Wright 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, McCutchen (2), Harper (2).