All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Tampa Bay 78 59 15 4 122 309 212 32-7-2 27-8-2 20-4-0 x-Boston 79 47 23 9 103 247 207 29-8-3 18-15-6 16-9-2 x-Washington 79 47 24 8 102 273 240 23-10-6 24-14-2 19-6-2 x-N.Y. Islanders 79 46 26 7 99 222 193 24-12-4 22-14-3 17-9-1 Toronto 78 45 26 7 97 277 237 23-14-2 22-12-5 14-9-3 Pittsburgh 79 43 25 11 97 265 232 22-14-3 21-11-8 15-8-4 Columbus 79 45 30 4 94 247 222 22-16-2 23-14-2 17-9-1 Carolina 79 43 29 7 93 234 218 23-13-4 20-16-3 11-13-2 Montreal 79 42 29 8 92 238 227 23-12-4 19-17-4 13-8-5 Philadelphia 79 37 34 8 82 236 264 19-17-4 18-17-4 10-15-2 Florida 79 35 32 12 82 258 271 19-13-6 16-19-6 14-11-3 N.Y. Rangers 78 31 34 13 75 218 258 18-13-8 13-21-5 9-11-5 Detroit 79 31 38 10 72 221 265 16-18-5 15-20-5 9-14-4 Buffalo 79 31 38 10 72 212 265 20-14-5 11-24-5 9-12-5 New Jersey 79 29 40 10 68 213 267 19-14-7 10-26-3 8-15-3 Ottawa 78 28 44 6 62 232 285 18-17-4 10-27-2 10-14-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Calgary 78 48 23 7 103 275 216 26-9-5 22-14-2 14-9-2 x-San Jose 78 44 25 9 97 276 248 24-10-5 20-15-4 16-6-4 x-Winnipeg 78 45 29 4 94 261 231 25-12-4 20-17-0 12-11-0 x-Nashville 79 44 29 6 94 229 208 23-14-2 21-15-4 13-11-1 x-St. Louis 78 42 28 8 92 231 212 21-15-2 21-13-6 11-9-4 x-Vegas 79 42 30 7 91 243 220 23-11-5 19-19-2 17-6-3 Dallas 79 41 31 7 89 200 194 22-14-3 19-17-4 13-9-2 Colorado 78 36 29 13 85 247 234 19-14-6 17-15-7 11-9-4 Arizona 79 38 33 8 84 206 215 20-15-4 18-18-4 15-9-3 Minnesota 79 36 34 9 81 206 230 15-17-7 21-17-2 11-9-4 Chicago 78 34 33 11 79 255 279 17-14-7 17-19-4 12-7-3 Vancouver 79 34 35 10 78 217 246 19-16-5 15-19-5 10-14-4 Edmonton 78 34 35 9 77 224 261 18-18-4 16-17-5 11-13-2 Anaheim 80 33 37 10 76 191 248 17-14-8 16-23-2 10-13-4 Los Angeles 78 29 40 9 67 190 248 16-20-3 13-20-6 12-10-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

Florida 4, Boston 1

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 2

Montreal 3, Winnipeg 1

Ottawa 4, Toronto 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 1

Washington 6, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Columbus 5, Nashville 2

San Jose 4, Vegas 3, OT

Anaheim 5, Edmonton 1

Vancouver 3, Dallas 2, SO

Los Angeles 3, Chicago 2, OT

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 0

Arizona 4, Minnesota 0

Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 1

Columbus 4, Buffalo 0

Detroit 6, Boston 3

Calgary at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.