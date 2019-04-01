Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, plays her second shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Kia Classic LPGA golf tournament Sunday, March 31, 2019
Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, plays her shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Kia Classic LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, March 31, 2019, in C
Danielle Kang watches her shot from the second tee during the final round of the Kia Classic LPGA golf tournament Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Carlsbad,
Azahara Munoz, of Spain, plays her shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Kia Classic LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, March 31, 2019, in
Hyo Joo Kim, of South Korea, acknowledges the crowd after a birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Kia Classic LPGA golf tourname
Stacy Lewis lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Kia Classic LPGA golf tournament Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Carlsbad, Cal
Thidapa Suwannapura, of Thailand, plays her shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Kia Classic LPGA golf tournament Sunday, March 31,
Mi Jung Hur, of South Korea, plays her second shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Kia Classic LPGA golf tournament Sunday, March 31,
Inbee Park, of South Korea, plays a shot from a bunker on the fourth hole during the final round of the Kia Classic LPGA golf tournament Sunday, March
CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Nasa Hataoka won the Kia Classic on Sunday at Aviara Golf Club for her third victory in her last 16 LPGA Tour starts.
The 20-year-old Japanese player closed with a 5-under 67 for a three-stroke victory over playing partner Inbee Park, top-ranked Sung Hyun Park, Jin Young Ko, Azahara Munoz and Danielle Kang.
Hataoka, the 20-year-old Japanese player who won two LPGA Tour titles last season, shot a 64 on Saturday to pull within a stroke of Inbee Park entering the final round in the final event before the major ANA Inspiration next week.
Hataoka finished at 18-under 270. She won the NW Arkansas Championship and Japan Classic last year.
Winless in 12 months, Inbee Park had a 71 to miss a chance for her 20th LPGA Tour victory. Sung Hyun Park also shot 71. Ko and Kang had 65s, and Munoz a 68. Ko won the Founders Cup last week in Phoenix.
Hyo Joo Kim matched the course record with a 62 to tie for seventh at 14 under.