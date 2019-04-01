TOKYO (AP) — Japan's government is holding top-secret meetings to decide a new era name for soon-to-be-emperor Naruhito, who will succeed the Chrysanthemum throne from his father May 1.

Emperor Akihito is abdicating on April 30, with his era of "Heisei" coming to an end.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government later Monday will unveil the era name, or "gengo," for Naruhito's reign.

It comes a month ahead of the switch to allow the government, businesses and other sectors time to adjust to the change that still affects many parts of Japan's society, even though the system is not compulsory and the emperor has no political power under Japan's postwar constitution.