American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/04/01 08:19
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 3 1 .750
Baltimore 2 1 .667 ½
Toronto 2 2 .500 1
New York 1 2 .333
Boston 1 3 .250 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 2 1 .667
Minnesota 2 1 .667
Detroit 2 2 .500 ½
Chicago 1 2 .333 1
Cleveland 1 2 .333 1
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 5 1 .833
Texas 2 1 .667
Oakland 3 3 .500 2
Houston 1 3 .250 3
Los Angeles 1 3 .250 3

___

Saturday's Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Toronto 3, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 1

Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 6, Boston 5

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Detroit 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 1

Minnesota 9, Cleveland 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 3

Texas 11, Chicago Cubs 10

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 10, Boston 8

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Ross 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 0-0) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Colorado (Bettis 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 0-0) at Texas (Smyly 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 0-0) at Oakland (Brooks 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.