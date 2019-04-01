All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Tampa Bay 78 59 15 4 122 309 212 x-Boston 78 47 22 9 103 244 201 x-Washington 79 47 24 8 102 273 240 x-N.Y. Islanders 79 46 26 7 99 222 193 Toronto 78 45 26 7 97 277 237 Pittsburgh 79 43 25 11 97 265 232 Carolina 79 43 29 7 93 234 218 Columbus 78 44 30 4 92 243 222 Montreal 79 42 29 8 92 238 227 Philadelphia 79 37 34 8 82 236 264 Florida 79 35 32 12 82 258 271 N.Y. Rangers 78 31 34 13 75 218 258 Buffalo 78 31 37 10 72 212 261 Detroit 78 30 38 10 70 215 262 New Jersey 79 29 40 10 68 213 267 Ottawa 78 28 44 6 62 232 285 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Calgary 78 48 23 7 103 275 216 x-San Jose 78 44 25 9 97 276 248 x-Winnipeg 78 45 29 4 94 261 231 x-Nashville 79 44 29 6 94 229 208 x-St. Louis 78 42 28 8 92 231 212 x-Vegas 79 42 30 7 91 243 220 Dallas 79 41 31 7 89 200 194 Colorado 78 36 29 13 85 247 234 Arizona 79 38 33 8 84 206 215 Minnesota 79 36 34 9 81 206 230 Chicago 78 34 33 11 79 255 279 Vancouver 79 34 35 10 78 217 246 Edmonton 78 34 35 9 77 224 261 Anaheim 80 33 37 10 76 191 248 Los Angeles 78 29 40 9 67 190 248

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

Florida 4, Boston 1

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 2

Montreal 3, Winnipeg 1

Ottawa 4, Toronto 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 1

Washington 6, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Columbus 5, Nashville 2

San Jose 4, Vegas 3, OT

Anaheim 5, Edmonton 1

Vancouver 3, Dallas 2, SO

Los Angeles 3, Chicago 2, OT

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 0

Arizona 4, Minnesota 0

Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 1

Columbus at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.