|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Tampa Bay
|78
|59
|15
|4
|122
|309
|212
|x-Boston
|78
|47
|22
|9
|103
|244
|201
|x-Washington
|79
|47
|24
|8
|102
|273
|240
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|79
|46
|26
|7
|99
|222
|193
|Toronto
|78
|45
|26
|7
|97
|277
|237
|Pittsburgh
|79
|43
|25
|11
|97
|265
|232
|Carolina
|79
|43
|29
|7
|93
|234
|218
|Columbus
|78
|44
|30
|4
|92
|243
|222
|Montreal
|79
|42
|29
|8
|92
|238
|227
|Philadelphia
|79
|37
|34
|8
|82
|236
|264
|Florida
|79
|35
|32
|12
|82
|258
|271
|N.Y. Rangers
|78
|31
|34
|13
|75
|218
|258
|Buffalo
|78
|31
|37
|10
|72
|212
|261
|Detroit
|78
|30
|38
|10
|70
|215
|262
|New Jersey
|79
|29
|40
|10
|68
|213
|267
|Ottawa
|78
|28
|44
|6
|62
|232
|285
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Calgary
|78
|48
|23
|7
|103
|275
|216
|x-San Jose
|78
|44
|25
|9
|97
|276
|248
|x-Winnipeg
|78
|45
|29
|4
|94
|261
|231
|x-Nashville
|79
|44
|29
|6
|94
|229
|208
|x-St. Louis
|78
|42
|28
|8
|92
|231
|212
|x-Vegas
|79
|42
|30
|7
|91
|243
|220
|Dallas
|79
|41
|31
|7
|89
|200
|194
|Colorado
|78
|36
|29
|13
|85
|247
|234
|Arizona
|79
|38
|33
|8
|84
|206
|215
|Minnesota
|79
|36
|34
|9
|81
|206
|230
|Chicago
|78
|34
|33
|11
|79
|255
|279
|Vancouver
|79
|34
|35
|10
|78
|217
|246
|Edmonton
|78
|34
|35
|9
|77
|224
|261
|Anaheim
|80
|33
|37
|10
|76
|191
|248
|Los Angeles
|78
|29
|40
|9
|67
|190
|248
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched conference
|Saturday's Games
Florida 4, Boston 1
Carolina 5, Philadelphia 2
Montreal 3, Winnipeg 1
Ottawa 4, Toronto 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 1
Washington 6, Tampa Bay 3
St. Louis 3, New Jersey 2, OT
Columbus 5, Nashville 2
San Jose 4, Vegas 3, OT
Anaheim 5, Edmonton 1
Vancouver 3, Dallas 2, SO
Los Angeles 3, Chicago 2, OT
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 0
Arizona 4, Minnesota 0
Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 1
Columbus at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.