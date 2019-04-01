|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|ABarnes LAD
|3
|8
|4
|5
|.625
|Freeman Atl
|2
|8
|0
|5
|.625
|Pederson LAD
|3
|12
|7
|7
|.583
|Wong StL
|4
|14
|4
|8
|.571
|Alonso NYM
|3
|12
|1
|6
|.500
|Franco Phi
|2
|6
|2
|3
|.500
|Schwarber ChC
|2
|8
|1
|4
|.500
|Yelich Mil
|4
|12
|6
|6
|.500
|Bellinger LAD
|3
|15
|4
|7
|.467
|Myers SD
|4
|13
|3
|6
|.462
|Home Runs
Yelich, Milwaukee, 4; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 4; Pederson, Los Angeles, 3; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 3; 10 tied at 2.
|Runs Batted In
Yelich, Milwaukee, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 7; Franco, Philadelphia, 6; CWalker, Arizona, 5; Pederson, Los Angeles, 5; JTurner, Los Angeles, 5; JBaez, Chicago, 5; 5 tied at 4.
|Pitching
; 22 tied at 1-0.