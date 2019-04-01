  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/04/01 07:16
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
ABarnes LAD 3 8 4 5 .625
Freeman Atl 2 8 0 5 .625
Pederson LAD 3 12 7 7 .583
Wong StL 4 14 4 8 .571
Alonso NYM 3 12 1 6 .500
Franco Phi 2 6 2 3 .500
Schwarber ChC 2 8 1 4 .500
Yelich Mil 4 12 6 6 .500
Bellinger LAD 3 15 4 7 .467
Myers SD 4 13 3 6 .462
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 4; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 4; Pederson, Los Angeles, 3; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 3; 10 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Yelich, Milwaukee, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 7; Franco, Philadelphia, 6; CWalker, Arizona, 5; Pederson, Los Angeles, 5; JTurner, Los Angeles, 5; JBaez, Chicago, 5; 5 tied at 4.

Pitching

