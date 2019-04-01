Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|001
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|102
|000
|00x—3
|8
|0
Miley, James (7) and Stassi; Chirinos, Kolarek (8), Roe (8), Beeks (8), Castillo (9) and Zunino. W_Chirinos 1-0. L_Miley 0-1. Sv_Castillo (1). HRs_Houston, Marisnick (1). Tampa Bay, Meadows (2).
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|300
|01—4
|10
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|030
|00—3
|8
|1
Moore, J.Jimenez (8), B.Farmer (9), Stumpf (10), Greene (11) and Greiner; Thornton, Gaviglio (6), Mayza (7), Guerra (7), Luciano (7), Giles (9), Biagini (10), Pannone (11) and Maile, Jansen. W_Stumpf 1-0. L_Pannone 0-1. Sv_Greene (2). HRs_Toronto, Tellez (1).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|030—3
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|010
|250
|01x—9
|15
|0
Carrasco, Ramirez (5), Otero (6), Bieber (7) and Plawecki; Pineda, M.Perez (5), Hildenberger (8), Harper (9) and Astudillo. W_M.Perez 1-0. L_Carrasco 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Cruz (1).
___
|Chicago
|000
|202
|200—6
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|210—3
|6
|0
Giolito, Burr (7), K.Herrera (8), Colome (9) and McCann; Lopez, Hill (6), McCarthy (6), Zimmer (8), Ellis (9) and Maldonado. W_Giolito 1-0. L_Lopez 0-1. Sv_Colome (1). HRs_Chicago, Alonso (1), Abreu (2).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000—1
|3
|2
|Oakland
|000
|110
|00x—2
|7
|0
Skaggs, Buttrey (5), H.Robles (7), Garcia (8) and K.Smith; Montas, Trivino (7), Soria (8), Treinen (9) and Hundley, Phegley. W_Montas 1-0. L_Skaggs 0-1. Sv_Treinen (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (1). Oakland, Davis (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Miami
|000
|200
|10x—3
|5
|0
J.Gray, W.Davis (8) and Wolters; Alcantara, Chen (9), Romo (9) and Alfaro. W_Alcantara 1-0. L_J.Gray 0-1. Sv_Romo (1). HRs_Miami, Riddle (2).
___
|Pittsburgh
|111
|000
|020—5
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|4
Tr.Williams, Musgrove (7), Vazquez (9), Kela (9) and Cervelli; S.Gray, Lorenzen (3), Peralta (6), Stephenson (7), Hughes (9) and Barnhart. W_Tr.Williams 1-0. L_S.Gray 0-1.
___
|New York
|001
|001
|030—5
|13
|1
|Washington
|003
|011
|001—6
|11
|0
Wheeler, Gsellman (6), Avilan (7), Peterson (7) and Nido, Ramos; Corbin, J.Miller (7), Sipp (8), Rosenthal (8), Doolittle (8) and Gomes. W_Doolittle 1-0. L_Wilson 1-1. HRs_Washington, Turner 2 (2).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|220
|000—4
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|202—5
|9
|1
Wacha, A.Reyes (7), A.Miller (7), Jor.Hicks (8) and Molina; Burnes, Albers (6), Ta.Williams (8), Barnes (9) and Pina, Grandal. W_Barnes 1-0. L_Jor.Hicks 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (4), Carpenter (1), DeJong (1). Milwaukee, Yelich (4).