By  Associated Press
2019/04/01 07:04
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Andrus Tex 2 8 2 5 .625
Mancini Bal 2 8 1 4 .500
CSantana Cle 3 10 1 5 .500
TBeckham Sea 5 19 7 9 .474
Moncada ChW 3 13 5 6 .462
Soler KC 3 11 0 5 .455
Judge NYY 2 7 3 3 .429
Smith Jr. Bal 2 7 1 3 .429
Torres NYY 2 7 1 3 .429
Semien Oak 6 22 4 9 .409
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 4; TBeckham, Seattle, 3; DSantana, Seattle, 3; Healy, Seattle, 2; Abreu, Chicago, 2; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 2; 34 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

DSantana, Seattle, 10; KDavis, Oakland, 8; TBeckham, Seattle, 6; Healy, Seattle, 6; Bruce, Seattle, 5; Soler, Kansas City, 5; Voit, New York, 5; 5 tied at 4.

Pitching

Gonzales, Seattle, 2-0; 23 tied at 1-0.