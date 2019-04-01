|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Andrus Tex
|2
|8
|2
|5
|.625
|Mancini Bal
|2
|8
|1
|4
|.500
|CSantana Cle
|3
|10
|1
|5
|.500
|TBeckham Sea
|5
|19
|7
|9
|.474
|Moncada ChW
|3
|13
|5
|6
|.462
|Soler KC
|3
|11
|0
|5
|.455
|Judge NYY
|2
|7
|3
|3
|.429
|Smith Jr. Bal
|2
|7
|1
|3
|.429
|Torres NYY
|2
|7
|1
|3
|.429
|Semien Oak
|6
|22
|4
|9
|.409
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 4; TBeckham, Seattle, 3; DSantana, Seattle, 3; Healy, Seattle, 2; Abreu, Chicago, 2; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 2; 34 tied at 1.
|Runs Batted In
DSantana, Seattle, 10; KDavis, Oakland, 8; TBeckham, Seattle, 6; Healy, Seattle, 6; Bruce, Seattle, 5; Soler, Kansas City, 5; Voit, New York, 5; 5 tied at 4.
|Pitching
Gonzales, Seattle, 2-0; 23 tied at 1-0.