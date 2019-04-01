  1. Home
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/04/01 05:34
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Houston 001 000 000—1 3 0
Tampa Bay 102 000 00x—3 8 0

Miley, James (7) and Stassi; Chirinos, Kolarek (8), Roe (8), Beeks (8), Castillo (9) and Zunino. W_Chirinos 1-0. L_Miley 0-1. Sv_Castillo (1). HRs_Houston, Marisnick (1). Tampa Bay, Meadows (2).

___

Detroit 000 000 300 01—4 10 0
Toronto 000 000 030 00—3 8 1
(11 innings)

Moore, Jimenez (8), B.Farmer (9), Stumpf (10), Greene (11) and Greiner; Thornton, Gaviglio (6), Mayza (7), Guerra (7), Luciano (7), Giles (9), Biagini (10), Pannone (11) and Maile, Jansen. W_Stumpf 1-0. L_Pannone 0-1. Sv_Greene (2). HRs_Toronto, Tellez (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Colorado 000 000 000—0 5 0
Miami 000 200 10x—3 5 0

J.Gray, W.Davis (8) and Wolters; Alcantara, Chen (9), Romo (9) and Alfaro. W_Alcantara 1-0. L_J.Gray 0-1. Sv_Romo (1). HRs_Miami, Riddle (2).

___

Pittsburgh 111 000 020—5 10 0
Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 4 4

Williams, Musgrove (7), Vazquez (9), Kela (9) and Cervelli; S.Gray, Lorenzen (3), Peralta (6), Stephenson (7), Hughes (9) and Barnhart. W_Williams 1-0. L_S.Gray 0-1.

___

New York 001 001 030—5 13 1
Washington 003 011 001—6 11 0

Wheeler, Gsellman (6), Avilan (7), Peterson (7) and Nido, Ramos; Corbin, Miller (7), Sipp (8), Rosenthal (8), Doolittle (8) and Gomes. W_Doolittle 1-0. L_Wilson 1-1. HRs_Washington, Turner 2 (2).