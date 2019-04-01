  1. Home
Nationwide blackouts become the norm in Venezuela

By Associated Press
2019/04/01
A supporter of Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido, blows a whistle as she waits for his arrival in Los Teques, Miranda State, V

A supporter of Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido, with a message on his torso that reads in Spanish: "Venezuela with Guaido,"

Government supporters march during an anti-imperialist rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, March 30, 2019. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido

A government supporter donning a Maduro-styled mustache poses for a photo during an anti-imperialist rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, March 30,

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Another day, another blackout.

Power went out across Venezuela on Sunday, just as it did on Saturday, and the day before that.

Later Sunday afternoon, some electricity was returning, although jittery Venezuelans don't so much celebrate when the lights come on as wonder when the next outages will flick them off.

Netblocks, a group monitoring internet censorship, says network data showed just 15 percent of Venezuela was online after the latest power cuts struck.

Venezuela experienced its worst blackouts earlier in March, compounding its humanitarian crisis and intensifying the standoff between President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido.

The opposition and many experts say government neglect and mismanagement contributed to the blackouts. Maduro alleges U.S.-led sabotage is the cause, but has not offered clear evidence.