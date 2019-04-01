LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League as a 90th-minute own-goal from Toby Alderweireld gave Juergen Klopp's team all three points at Anfield on Sunday in a 2-1 win over third-placed Tottenham.

Hugo Lloris couldn't hold a header from Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, instead sending the ball onto Alderweireld, who then diverted it back past his goalkeeper.

The Reds are two points clear of Manchester City, having played a game more.

Liverpool took a 16th-minute lead. Andrew Robertson's cross from the left was perfect for Roberto Firmino, who took up a position between the Tottenham center backs and nodded in from 10 yards (meters).

It was a second half short of clear-cut chances but Tottenham began to apply more pressure on the Liverpool defense and made its breakthrough after 70 minutes.

Harry Kane hit a perfect ball forward from a quick free-kick to find Kieran Trippier, the right back steered the ball into Christian Eriksen, whose square ball was sent in from close range by Lucas Moura.

