DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first against Australia in the fifth and final one-day international on Sunday.

Australia will be aiming to clean sweep the series after winning the first four matches.

Australia brought in fast bowler Jason Behrendorff in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Pakistan came close to winning the fourth match on Friday but despite centuries from debutant Abid Ali and Mohammad Rizwan lost the game by six runs.

Mohammad Abbas was the only change made by Pakistan from its last game as the fast bowler replaced youngster Mohammad Hasnain.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Haris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Saad Ali, Imad Wasim (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Abbas, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari, Junaid Khan.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa.

