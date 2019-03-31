Hualien (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan’s Navy is in the midst of conducting an “Open House” event in Hualien Harbor lasting until Monday (April 1) from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., as announced by a media representative of the Ministry of National Defense.

Taiwanese citizens are encouraged to enjoy this very special event and to come view the magnificent “Fleet of Friendship,” as hosted by Navy personnel.

A trio of warships is on display, including two ROCN frigates and one new oiler, listed as:

PFG-1110 "Tian Dang" (Cheng Kung-class frigate, based on Oliver Hazard Perry-class)

PFG-1207 "Wu Chang" (Kang Ding-class frigate, based on La Fayette-class) - featuring the first-ever female ROCN Warship's Captain

AOE-532 "Pan Shih" (fast combat support ship)

Foreigners are only allowed entry if in the company of a Taiwanese citizen, preferably a family member, and with a valid passport for their home country. Persons holding citizenship in China are barred from entering.

(Photo credits: O. Hoopman)

(Photo credits: O. Hoopman)

(Photo credits: O. Hoopman)