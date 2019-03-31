  1. Home
Taiwan Coast Guard seize Chinese fishing boat 10 km from Taichung

Over 100 kg of illegal catch was discovered along with 5 kg of pork meat

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/03/31 17:39
Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine inspect the seized vessel and crew (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On the evening of Saturday, March 30, the Taichung Coast Guard seized a Chinese fishing boat, the Min O-yu (閩O漁) No. 075XX, that was illegally fishing approximately 10.2 km from Taiwan’s shores.

After being confronted around 6:20 p.m., the trespassing vessel initially ignored coast Guard commands and attempted to flee. Eventually, Taiwan Coast Guard officers were able to commandeer the vessel.

After boarding the fishing boat, authorities discovered over 100 kg of illegal catch, along with approximately five kg of pork, which may be infected with African Swine Fever (ASF) virus.

There were 12 men on board who were all taken into custody by the Taichung Port authorities.

Officials from the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine have disposed of the illegal catch and are disinfecting the ship, and the dock where the ship has been impounded.

The pork products are being tested for ASF.
Chinese fishing boat
pork product
illegal fishing
Taichung harbor
Coast Guard

