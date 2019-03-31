TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei Metro is introducing a three-month long program to encourage MRT travel among seniors from across Taiwan.

For every 30 rides taken on the Taipei Metro between April 1 and June 30, any Taiwanese citizen aged 65 will be eligible to receive a voucher for any municipality of Taiwan.



Also to encourage travel and sightseeing among Taipei's indigenous population, indigenous Taiwanese who are residents of the city only need to be 55 years of age to qualify for the vouchers.

The rides will count only by using an official registered senior card. The voucher must be redeemed by July 31, according to Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC).

Businesses which offer preferential deals for the program include shoe retailer La New, barbershop QB House, and the bakery chain, Sunmerry.

TRTC invites the elderly to check out an informational pamphlet which recommends flower viewing spots accessible by the Taipei Metro. Seniors can enjoy azaleas at Dann Forest Park in April, orchids at Shilin Official Residence in May, and hydrangeas at Yangmingshan’s Zhuzihu in June.

The pamphlet is available at all MRT stations, Maokong Gondola, Taipei Children’s Amusement Park, Taipei Metro Beitou Resort, and borough offices throughout the capital city.

To learn more, call Taipei Metro 24-hour hotline at 02-218-12345 or visit TRTC website.



Photos courtesy of Taipei Metro