TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A family home in the Qingshui District (清水區) of Taichung caught fire in the early morning, sometime past 2 am resulting in the death of the two parents, both 42 years old.



More than sixty emergency rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene, after the fire was reported 2:43 a.m. Fire fighters immediately entered the burning building and pulled the family from the third floor.

The husband and wife, surnamed Wei (韋), showed no signs of life and were rushed to a hospital. However, doctors were unable to revive them.

The three teenage children, aged 16-18 escaped the fire with non-critical injuries, however the 16 year old son is still receiving medical attention, reports Liberty Times.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire. It is suspected that the fire started in a pile of trash located in the first floor parking area, behind a truck that was parked outside the living room, reports Apple Daily.