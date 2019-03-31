|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Soler KC
|2
|7
|0
|5
|.714
|Andrus Tex
|2
|8
|2
|5
|.625
|TBeckham Sea
|4
|16
|7
|8
|.500
|Mancini Bal
|2
|8
|1
|4
|.500
|Moncada ChW
|2
|8
|3
|4
|.500
|Judge NYY
|2
|7
|3
|3
|.429
|Smith Jr. Bal
|2
|7
|1
|3
|.429
|Torres NYY
|2
|7
|1
|3
|.429
|Brantley Hou
|3
|12
|1
|5
|.417
|Betts Bos
|2
|10
|1
|4
|.400
|HRamirez Cle
|2
|5
|1
|2
|.400
|Trout LAA
|3
|10
|1
|4
|.400
|Voit NYY
|2
|5
|1
|2
|.400
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 3; TBeckham, Seattle, 3; DSantana, Seattle, 3; Healy, Seattle, 2; 30 tied at 1.
|Runs Batted In
DSantana, Seattle, 10; KDavis, Oakland, 7; TBeckham, Seattle, 5; Healy, Seattle, 5; Soler, Kansas City, 5; Voit, New York, 5; Piscotty, Oakland, 4; Smoak, Toronto, 4; 10 tied at 3.
|Pitching
Gonzales, Seattle, 2-0; 17 tied at 1-0.