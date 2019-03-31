  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/03/31 12:02
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Andrus Tex 1 4 1 3 .750
Soler KC 2 7 0 5 .714
TBeckham Sea 4 16 7 8 .500
Mancini Bal 2 8 1 4 .500
Moncada ChW 2 8 3 4 .500
Judge NYY 2 7 3 3 .429
Smith Jr. Bal 2 7 1 3 .429
Torres NYY 2 7 1 3 .429
Brantley Hou 3 12 1 5 .417
Betts Bos 2 10 1 4 .400
HRamirez Cle 2 5 1 2 .400
Trout LAA 3 10 1 4 .400
Voit NYY 2 5 1 2 .400
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 3; TBeckham, Seattle, 3; DSantana, Seattle, 3; Healy, Seattle, 2; 28 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

DSantana, Seattle, 10; KDavis, Oakland, 7; TBeckham, Seattle, 5; Healy, Seattle, 5; Soler, Kansas City, 5; Voit, New York, 5; Piscotty, Oakland, 4; Smoak, Toronto, 4; 9 tied at 3.

Pitching

Gonzales, Seattle, 2-0; 16 tied at 1-0.