|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Tampa Bay
|78
|59
|15
|4
|122
|309
|212
|32-7-2
|27-8-2
|20-4-0
|x-Boston
|78
|47
|22
|9
|103
|244
|201
|29-8-3
|18-14-6
|16-8-2
|x-Washington
|79
|47
|24
|8
|102
|273
|240
|23-10-6
|24-14-2
|19-6-2
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|79
|46
|26
|7
|99
|222
|193
|24-12-4
|22-14-3
|17-9-1
|Toronto
|78
|45
|26
|7
|97
|277
|237
|23-14-2
|22-12-5
|14-9-3
|Pittsburgh
|78
|42
|25
|11
|95
|262
|231
|21-14-3
|21-11-8
|14-8-4
|Carolina
|78
|43
|28
|7
|93
|233
|215
|23-13-4
|20-15-3
|11-12-2
|Columbus
|78
|44
|30
|4
|92
|243
|222
|22-16-2
|22-14-2
|17-9-1
|Montreal
|79
|42
|29
|8
|92
|238
|227
|23-12-4
|19-17-4
|13-8-5
|Philadelphia
|78
|37
|33
|8
|82
|236
|261
|19-16-4
|18-17-4
|10-14-2
|Florida
|79
|35
|32
|12
|82
|258
|271
|19-13-6
|16-19-6
|14-11-3
|N.Y. Rangers
|77
|30
|34
|13
|73
|215
|258
|18-13-8
|12-21-5
|8-11-5
|Buffalo
|78
|31
|37
|10
|72
|212
|261
|20-13-5
|11-24-5
|9-12-5
|Detroit
|78
|30
|38
|10
|70
|215
|262
|15-18-5
|15-20-5
|8-14-4
|New Jersey
|79
|29
|40
|10
|68
|213
|267
|19-14-7
|10-26-3
|8-15-3
|Ottawa
|78
|28
|44
|6
|62
|232
|285
|18-17-4
|10-27-2
|10-14-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Calgary
|78
|48
|23
|7
|103
|275
|216
|26-9-5
|22-14-2
|14-9-2
|x-San Jose
|77
|43
|25
|9
|95
|272
|245
|23-10-5
|20-15-4
|15-6-4
|x-Winnipeg
|78
|45
|29
|4
|94
|261
|231
|25-12-4
|20-17-0
|12-11-0
|x-Nashville
|79
|44
|29
|6
|94
|229
|208
|23-14-2
|21-15-4
|13-11-1
|x-St. Louis
|78
|42
|28
|8
|92
|231
|212
|21-15-2
|21-13-6
|11-9-4
|x-Vegas
|78
|42
|30
|6
|90
|240
|216
|23-11-5
|19-19-1
|17-6-2
|Dallas
|78
|41
|31
|6
|88
|198
|191
|22-14-3
|19-17-3
|13-9-2
|Colorado
|78
|36
|29
|13
|85
|247
|234
|19-14-6
|17-15-7
|11-9-4
|Arizona
|78
|37
|33
|8
|82
|202
|215
|19-15-4
|18-18-4
|15-9-3
|Minnesota
|78
|36
|33
|9
|81
|206
|226
|15-17-7
|21-16-2
|11-9-4
|Chicago
|77
|34
|33
|10
|78
|253
|276
|17-14-7
|17-19-3
|12-7-3
|Edmonton
|77
|34
|34
|9
|77
|223
|256
|18-17-4
|16-17-5
|11-12-2
|Vancouver
|78
|33
|35
|10
|76
|214
|244
|18-16-5
|15-19-5
|10-14-4
|Anaheim
|79
|32
|37
|10
|74
|186
|247
|17-14-8
|15-23-2
|9-13-4
|Los Angeles
|77
|28
|40
|9
|65
|187
|246
|15-20-3
|13-20-6
|12-10-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched conference
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 4, St. Louis 2
Nashville 3, Pittsburgh 1
Detroit 4, New Jersey 0
Calgary 6, Anaheim 1
Colorado 3, Arizona 2, SO
Minnesota 3, Vegas 2
|Saturday's Games
Florida 4, Boston 1
Carolina 5, Philadelphia 2
Montreal 3, Winnipeg 1
Ottawa 4, Toronto 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 1
Washington 6, Tampa Bay 3
St. Louis 3, New Jersey 2, OT
Columbus 5, Nashville 2
Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.