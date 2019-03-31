All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Tampa Bay 78 59 15 4 122 309 212 x-Boston 78 47 22 9 103 244 201 x-Washington 79 47 24 8 102 273 240 x-N.Y. Islanders 79 46 26 7 99 222 193 Toronto 78 45 26 7 97 277 237 Pittsburgh 78 42 25 11 95 262 231 Carolina 78 43 28 7 93 233 215 Columbus 78 44 30 4 92 243 222 Montreal 79 42 29 8 92 238 227 Philadelphia 78 37 33 8 82 236 261 Florida 79 35 32 12 82 258 271 N.Y. Rangers 77 30 34 13 73 215 258 Buffalo 78 31 37 10 72 212 261 Detroit 78 30 38 10 70 215 262 New Jersey 79 29 40 10 68 213 267 Ottawa 78 28 44 6 62 232 285 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Calgary 78 48 23 7 103 275 216 x-San Jose 77 43 25 9 95 272 245 x-Winnipeg 78 45 29 4 94 261 231 x-Nashville 79 44 29 6 94 229 208 x-St. Louis 78 42 28 8 92 231 212 x-Vegas 78 42 30 6 90 240 216 Dallas 78 41 31 6 88 198 191 Colorado 78 36 29 13 85 247 234 Arizona 78 37 33 8 82 202 215 Minnesota 78 36 33 9 81 206 226 Chicago 77 34 33 10 78 253 276 Edmonton 77 34 34 9 77 223 256 Vancouver 78 33 35 10 76 214 244 Anaheim 79 32 37 10 74 186 247 Los Angeles 77 28 40 9 65 187 246

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, St. Louis 2

Nashville 3, Pittsburgh 1

Detroit 4, New Jersey 0

Calgary 6, Anaheim 1

Colorado 3, Arizona 2, SO

Minnesota 3, Vegas 2

Saturday's Games

Florida 4, Boston 1

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 2

Montreal 3, Winnipeg 1

Ottawa 4, Toronto 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 1

Washington 6, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Columbus 5, Nashville 2

Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.