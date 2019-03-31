|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|54
|23
|.701
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|49
|27
|.645
|4½
|x-Boston
|45
|32
|.584
|9
|Brooklyn
|39
|38
|.506
|15
|New York
|14
|62
|.184
|39½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|38
|38
|.500
|—
|Orlando
|38
|39
|.494
|½
|Charlotte
|35
|40
|.467
|2½
|Washington
|31
|46
|.403
|7½
|Atlanta
|27
|49
|.355
|11
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Milwaukee
|57
|19
|.750
|—
|x-Indiana
|45
|32
|.584
|12½
|Detroit
|39
|37
|.513
|18
|Chicago
|21
|56
|.273
|36½
|Cleveland
|19
|58
|.247
|38½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|49
|28
|.636
|—
|x-San Antonio
|44
|32
|.579
|4½
|New Orleans
|32
|45
|.416
|17
|Memphis
|30
|45
|.400
|18
|Dallas
|29
|46
|.387
|19
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Denver
|51
|24
|.680
|—
|x-Portland
|48
|28
|.632
|3½
|x-Utah
|46
|30
|.605
|5½
|x-Oklahoma City
|44
|32
|.579
|7½
|Minnesota
|34
|42
|.447
|17½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Golden State
|51
|24
|.680
|—
|x-L.A. Clippers
|46
|31
|.597
|6
|Sacramento
|37
|39
|.487
|14½
|L.A. Lakers
|34
|42
|.447
|17½
|Phoenix
|17
|59
|.224
|34½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
|Friday's Games
Boston 114, Indiana 112
Portland 118, Atlanta 98
Denver 115, Oklahoma City 105
Minnesota 131, Golden State 130, OT
Utah 128, Washington 124
L.A. Lakers 129, Charlotte 115
|Saturday's Games
L.A. Clippers 132, Cleveland 108
Brooklyn 110, Boston 96
Houston 119, Sacramento 108
Detroit 99, Portland 90
Orlando 121, Indiana 116
Miami 100, New York 92
Philadelphia 118, Minnesota 109
Toronto 124, Chicago 101
Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.
Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.