|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Andrus Tex
|1
|4
|1
|3
|.750
|Soler KC
|2
|7
|0
|5
|.714
|TBeckham Sea
|4
|16
|7
|8
|.500
|Mancini Bal
|2
|8
|1
|4
|.500
|Moncada ChW
|2
|8
|3
|4
|.500
|Judge NYY
|2
|7
|3
|3
|.429
|Semien Oak
|4
|14
|3
|6
|.429
|Smith Jr. Bal
|2
|7
|1
|3
|.429
|Torres NYY
|2
|7
|1
|3
|.429
|Trout LAA
|2
|7
|1
|3
|.429
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 3; TBeckham, Seattle, 3; DSantana, Seattle, 3; Healy, Seattle, 2; 27 tied at 1.
|Runs Batted In
DSantana, Seattle, 10; KDavis, Oakland, 7; TBeckham, Seattle, 5; Healy, Seattle, 5; Soler, Kansas City, 5; Voit, New York, 5; Smoak, Toronto, 4; 7 tied at 3.
|Pitching
Gonzales, Seattle, 2-0; 15 tied at 1-0.