Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|102—5
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|002—3
|10
|3
Karns, Yacabonis (3), Castro (6), Givens (8), Bleier (9), Wright (9) and Sucre; Paxton, Ottavino (6), Green (7), Holder (8) and G.Sanchez. W_Yacabonis 1-0. L_Paxton 0-1. Sv_Wright (1). HRs_New York, Tulowitzki (1).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|001—2
|4
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|000—1
|2
|0
Bauer, Olson (8), Edwards (8), Hand (9) and Perez; Odorizzi, May (7), Mejia (7), Rogers (8), Parker (9) and Garver. W_Edwards 1-0. L_Parker 0-1. Sv_Hand (1). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (1).
___
|Chicago
|000
|003
|300—6
|10
|1
|Kansas City
|003
|014
|00x—8
|10
|0
Lopez, Banuelos (5), Jones (6), Fry (6), K.Herrera (7), Colome (8) and Castillo; Junis, Hill (6), Boxberger (7), Diekman (8), Kennedy (9) and Maldonado. W_Junis 1-0. L_Lopez 0-1. Sv_Kennedy (1). HRs_Chicago, Abreu (1), Moncada (1).
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Toronto
|000
|300
|00x—3
|6
|0
Turnbull, Norris (6), Alcantara (8) and Greiner; Sanchez, Mayza (6), Hudson (6), Biagini (7), Giles (9) and Jansen. W_Sanchez 1-0. L_Turnbull 0-1. Sv_Giles (1). HRs_Toronto, Smoak (1).
___
|Houston
|100
|000
|000—1
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|020
|01x—3
|7
|0
McHugh, Harris (6), Devenski (7) and Chirinos; Glasnow, Stanek (6), Roe (8), Kolarek (8), Alvarado (9) and Perez. W_Glasnow 1-0. L_McHugh 0-1. Sv_Alvarado (2). HRs_Houston, Bregman (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|310
|000
|043—11
|14
|2
|Washington
|102
|001
|004—
|8
|9
|1
Syndergaard, J.Wilson (7), Familia (8), Lugo (8), E.Diaz (9) and Ramos; Strasburg, Sipp (7), Rosenthal (8), Barraclough (8), Grace (8), Suero (9) and Suzuki. W_J.Wilson 1-0. L_Rosenthal 0-1. Sv_E.Diaz (2). HRs_Washington, Robles (1).
___
|Atlanta
|120
|010
|002—6
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|010
|320
|11x—8
|9
|0
B.Wilson, Parsons (4), Venters (5), Biddle (6), Tomlin (8) and Flowers; Pivetta, Morgan (5), Nicasio (6), Alvarez (7), Neshek (7), Dominguez (8), Dav.Robertson (9) and Realmuto. W_Morgan 1-0. L_Parsons 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Swanson (1), Culberson (1). Philadelphia, Franco (2), Realmuto (1), Harper (1).