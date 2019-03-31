WORLD SPORTS DIGEST at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Huddersfield is relegated from the English Premier League after 32 games, tying the record. But it was a remarkable effort to secure a second season in the league, having resisted splurging its newfound wealth to chase survival. By Rob Harris. SENT: 740 words, photos. With 7 separates.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Lionel Messi picked up from where he left off before the international break, leading Barcelona to another Spanish league victory. After struggling for Argentina yet again, Messi returned to Barcelona and thrived as usual with both goals in a win over Espanyol. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 670 words, photos.

— Also:

— SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP — Kean keeps up scoring form in Juventus win over Empoli. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 580 words, photos.

— SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP — Bayern held to draw, Dortmund seizes Bundesliga lead. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 450 words, photos.

— SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP — Strasbourg wins French League Cup after penalty shootout. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 450 words.

GLF--MATCH PLAY

AUSTIN, Texas — Lucas Bjerregaard beat Tiger Woods on the 18th hole when Woods missed a 4-foot par putt, sending the Dane into the semifinals of the Dell Technologies Match Play. Bjerregaard will play Matt Kuchar, who eliminated Sergio Garcia. The other semi is between Francesco Molinari and Kevin Kisner, the runner-up last year. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 920 words, photos.

TEN--MIAMI OPEN

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — Ashleigh Barty had 15 aces and became the 33rd different player to win a title in as many ATP and WTA tournaments this year when she beat Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the Miami Open final. By Steven Wine. SENT: 630 words, photos.

CAR--F1-BAHRAIN GP

SAKHIR, Bahrain — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc confirmed he is to be reckoned with by taking his first career pole position at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Ferrari secured a 1-2 on the grid as four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel qualified in second place. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 720 words, photos.

BKN--LAKERS-JAMES OUT

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James' first season with the Lakers is over so he can fully heal his injured groin. He will sit out the remainder of their games. By Greg Beacham. SENT 740 words, photos.

Other stories:

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY — 14-man Blues beat Stormers, Rebels rule Reds. SENT: 830 words.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Panthers end Bruins' home winning streak at 12. SENT: 160 words, photos. Will be updated.

