By  Associated Press
2019/03/31 05:39
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Friday's Match

Newell's 3, Huracan 1

Saturday's Matches

Boca Juniors 2, Banfield 0

San Lorenzo 1, Gimnasia 1

Godoy Cruz 2, Patronato Parana 1

Independiente vs. Velez Sarsfield

Talleres vs. River Plate

Sunday's Matches

Atletico Tucuman vs. Aldosivi

Lanus vs. Belgrano

Argentinos Jrs vs. Rosario Central

Tigre vs. Racing Club

Defensa y Justicia vs. Santa Fe

Monday's Match

Estudiantes vs. San Martin de Tucuman

Tuesday's Match

Colon vs. San Martin