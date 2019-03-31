  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/03/31 05:58
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 53 23 .697
x-Philadelphia 48 27 .640
x-Boston 45 31 .592 8
Brooklyn 38 38 .500 15
New York 14 61 .187 38½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 37 38 .493
Orlando 37 39 .487 ½
Charlotte 35 40 .467 2
Washington 31 46 .403 7
Atlanta 27 49 .355 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 57 19 .750
x-Indiana 45 31 .592 12
Detroit 38 37 .507 18½
Chicago 21 55 .276 36
Cleveland 19 58 .247 38½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 48 28 .632
San Antonio 44 32 .579 4
New Orleans 32 45 .416 16½
Memphis 30 45 .400 17½
Dallas 29 46 .387 18½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Denver 51 24 .680
x-Portland 48 27 .640 3
x-Utah 46 30 .605
Oklahoma City 44 32 .579
Minnesota 34 41 .453 17
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Golden State 51 24 .680
x-L.A. Clippers 46 31 .597 6
Sacramento 37 38 .493 14
L.A. Lakers 34 42 .447 17½
Phoenix 17 59 .224 34½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Friday's Games

Boston 114, Indiana 112

Portland 118, Atlanta 98

Denver 115, Oklahoma City 105

Minnesota 131, Golden State 130, OT

Utah 128, Washington 124

L.A. Lakers 129, Charlotte 115

Saturday's Games

L.A. Clippers 132, Cleveland 108

Boston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.