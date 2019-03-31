|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|53
|23
|.697
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|48
|27
|.640
|4½
|x-Boston
|45
|31
|.592
|8
|Brooklyn
|38
|38
|.500
|15
|New York
|14
|61
|.187
|38½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|37
|38
|.493
|—
|Orlando
|37
|39
|.487
|½
|Charlotte
|35
|40
|.467
|2
|Washington
|31
|46
|.403
|7
|Atlanta
|27
|49
|.355
|10½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Milwaukee
|57
|19
|.750
|—
|x-Indiana
|45
|31
|.592
|12
|Detroit
|38
|37
|.507
|18½
|Chicago
|21
|55
|.276
|36
|Cleveland
|19
|58
|.247
|38½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|48
|28
|.632
|—
|San Antonio
|44
|32
|.579
|4
|New Orleans
|32
|45
|.416
|16½
|Memphis
|30
|45
|.400
|17½
|Dallas
|29
|46
|.387
|18½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Denver
|51
|24
|.680
|—
|x-Portland
|48
|27
|.640
|3
|x-Utah
|46
|30
|.605
|5½
|Oklahoma City
|44
|32
|.579
|7½
|Minnesota
|34
|41
|.453
|17
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Golden State
|51
|24
|.680
|—
|x-L.A. Clippers
|46
|31
|.597
|6
|Sacramento
|37
|38
|.493
|14
|L.A. Lakers
|34
|42
|.447
|17½
|Phoenix
|17
|59
|.224
|34½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
|Friday's Games
Boston 114, Indiana 112
Portland 118, Atlanta 98
Denver 115, Oklahoma City 105
Minnesota 131, Golden State 130, OT
Utah 128, Washington 124
L.A. Lakers 129, Charlotte 115
|Saturday's Games
L.A. Clippers 132, Cleveland 108
Boston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.
Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.