Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|102—5
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|002—3
|10
|3
Karns, Yacabonis (3), Castro (6), Givens (8), Bleier (9), Wright (9) and Sucre; Paxton, Ottavino (6), Green (7), Holder (8) and Sanchez. W_Yacabonis 1-0. L_Paxton 0-1. Sv_Wright (1). HRs_New York, Tulowitzki (1).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|001—2
|4
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|000—1
|2
|0
Bauer, Olson (8), Edwards (8), Hand (9) and Perez; Odorizzi, May (7), Mejia (7), Rogers (8), Parker (9) and Garver. W_Edwards 1-0. L_Parker 0-1. Sv_Hand (1). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|310
|000
|043—11
|14
|2
|Washington
|102
|001
|004—
|8
|9
|1
Syndergaard, Wilson (7), Familia (8), Lugo (8), Diaz (9) and Ramos; Strasburg, Sipp (7), Rosenthal (8), Barraclough (8), Grace (8), Suero (9) and Suzuki. W_Wilson 1-0. L_Rosenthal 0-1. Sv_Diaz (2). HRs_Washington, Robles (1).