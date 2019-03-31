PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Graeme McDowell one-putted the first 15 greens Saturday and shot his second straight 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

Winless since 2016, the 39-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland had a 15-under 201 total. He opened with a 73.

Chris Stoud was second, also shooting 64.

Second-round leader Sungjae Im, likely needing a victory Sunday to get into the top 50 in the world and earn a Masters spot, had a 69 to drop into a tie for third with Aaron Baddeley (68) at 13 under. The winner doesn't get an automatic Masters spot because the event is being played opposite the World Golf Championships event in Texas.

Mackenzie Hughes (66), Sepp Straka (67), Kelly Kraft (68) and Paul Dunne (70) were 11 under.