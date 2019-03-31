RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian federal judge has overruled an earlier decision by a lower court that banned celebrations called for by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro to mark the 55th anniversary of the coup that instituted the country's 1964-1985 military regime.

On Friday, Judge Ivani Silva da Luz banned celebrations, saying they were not "compatible with the process of democratic reconstruction".

But on Saturday, Judge Maria do Carmo Cardoso overruled da Luz's ruling and said there were no "objective reasons" for prohibiting Sunday celebrations.

Bolsonaro is a former army captain who has sparked controversy with racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments and has praised the authoritarian regime.

Brazil's armed forces overthrew President Joao Goulart on March 31, 1964.