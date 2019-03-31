All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Tampa Bay 77 59 14 4 122 306 206 x-Boston 78 47 22 9 103 244 201 Toronto 77 45 25 7 97 275 233 Montreal 78 41 29 8 90 235 226 Florida 79 35 32 12 82 258 271 Buffalo 77 31 36 10 72 211 256 Detroit 78 30 38 10 70 215 262 Ottawa 77 27 44 6 60 228 283 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Washington 78 46 24 8 100 267 237 N.Y. Islanders 78 45 26 7 97 217 192 Pittsburgh 78 42 25 11 95 262 231 Carolina 78 43 28 7 93 233 215 Columbus 77 43 30 4 90 238 220 Philadelphia 78 37 33 8 82 236 261 N.Y. Rangers 77 30 34 13 73 215 258 New Jersey 78 29 40 9 67 211 264 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Winnipeg 77 45 28 4 94 260 228 x-Nashville 78 44 28 6 94 227 203 x-St. Louis 77 41 28 8 90 228 210 Dallas 78 41 31 6 88 198 191 Colorado 78 36 29 13 85 247 234 Minnesota 78 36 33 9 81 206 226 Chicago 77 34 33 10 78 253 276 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Calgary 78 48 23 7 103 275 216 x-San Jose 77 43 25 9 95 272 245 x-Vegas 78 42 30 6 90 240 216 Arizona 78 37 33 8 82 202 215 Edmonton 77 34 34 9 77 223 256 Vancouver 78 33 35 10 76 214 244 Anaheim 79 32 37 10 74 186 247 Los Angeles 77 28 40 9 65 187 246

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, St. Louis 2

Nashville 3, Pittsburgh 1

Detroit 4, New Jersey 0

Calgary 6, Anaheim 1

Colorado 3, Arizona 2, SO

Minnesota 3, Vegas 2

Saturday's Games

Florida 4, Boston 1

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 2

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.