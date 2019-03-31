All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Tampa Bay 77 59 14 4 122 306 206 32-6-2 27-8-2 20-4-0 x-Boston 78 47 22 9 103 244 201 29-8-3 18-14-6 16-8-2 x-Washington 78 46 24 8 100 267 237 23-10-6 23-14-2 19-6-2 Toronto 77 45 25 7 97 275 233 23-14-2 22-11-5 14-8-3 N.Y. Islanders 78 45 26 7 97 217 192 23-12-4 22-14-3 17-9-1 Pittsburgh 78 42 25 11 95 262 231 21-14-3 21-11-8 14-8-4 Carolina 78 43 28 7 93 233 215 23-13-4 20-15-3 11-12-2 Columbus 77 43 30 4 90 238 220 22-16-2 21-14-2 17-9-1 Montreal 78 41 29 8 90 235 226 23-12-4 18-17-4 13-8-5 Philadelphia 78 37 33 8 82 236 261 19-16-4 18-17-4 10-14-2 Florida 79 35 32 12 82 258 271 19-13-6 16-19-6 14-11-3 N.Y. Rangers 77 30 34 13 73 215 258 18-13-8 12-21-5 8-11-5 Buffalo 77 31 36 10 72 211 256 20-13-5 11-23-5 9-12-5 Detroit 78 30 38 10 70 215 262 15-18-5 15-20-5 8-14-4 New Jersey 78 29 40 9 67 211 264 19-14-6 10-26-3 8-15-3 Ottawa 77 27 44 6 60 228 283 17-17-4 10-27-2 9-14-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Calgary 78 48 23 7 103 275 216 26-9-5 22-14-2 14-9-2 x-San Jose 77 43 25 9 95 272 245 23-10-5 20-15-4 15-6-4 x-Winnipeg 77 45 28 4 94 260 228 25-11-4 20-17-0 12-11-0 x-Nashville 78 44 28 6 94 227 203 23-13-2 21-15-4 13-11-1 x-St. Louis 77 41 28 8 90 228 210 21-15-2 20-13-6 11-9-4 x-Vegas 78 42 30 6 90 240 216 23-11-5 19-19-1 17-6-2 Dallas 78 41 31 6 88 198 191 22-14-3 19-17-3 13-9-2 Colorado 78 36 29 13 85 247 234 19-14-6 17-15-7 11-9-4 Arizona 78 37 33 8 82 202 215 19-15-4 18-18-4 15-9-3 Minnesota 78 36 33 9 81 206 226 15-17-7 21-16-2 11-9-4 Chicago 77 34 33 10 78 253 276 17-14-7 17-19-3 12-7-3 Edmonton 77 34 34 9 77 223 256 18-17-4 16-17-5 11-12-2 Vancouver 78 33 35 10 76 214 244 18-16-5 15-19-5 10-14-4 Anaheim 79 32 37 10 74 186 247 17-14-8 15-23-2 9-13-4 Los Angeles 77 28 40 9 65 187 246 15-20-3 13-20-6 12-10-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, St. Louis 2

Nashville 3, Pittsburgh 1

Detroit 4, New Jersey 0

Calgary 6, Anaheim 1

Colorado 3, Arizona 2, SO

Minnesota 3, Vegas 2

Saturday's Games

Florida 4, Boston 1

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 2

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.