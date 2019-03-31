Everton's Bernard kneels down celebrating after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United
West Ham's Aaron Cresswell fights for the ball with Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham
West Ham's Declan Rice, left, fights for the ball with Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham Unit
Everton's Seamus Coleman vies for the ball with West Ham's Michail Antonio, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham Unit
LONDON (AP) — Everton claimed its first success in London since January 2017 by beating West Ham 2-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.
Kurt Zouma headed in from Gylfi Sigurdsson's corner in the fifth minute and Zouma tapped in from Seamus Coleman's cross in the 33rd.
Everton climbed into ninth place. West Ham is 11th.
___
