LONDON (AP) — Everton claimed its first success in London since January 2017 by beating West Ham 2-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Kurt Zouma headed in from Gylfi Sigurdsson's corner in the fifth minute and Zouma tapped in from Seamus Coleman's cross in the 33rd.

Everton climbed into ninth place. West Ham is 11th.

