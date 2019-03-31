MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Ashleigh Barty had 15 aces and became the 33rd different player to win a title in as many ATP and WTA tournaments this year when she beat Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Saturday in the final of the Miami Open.

The 22-year-old Australian, who was seeded 12th, won her fourth title and the biggest of her career. She improved to 18-3 this year and will rise to a career-high ranking of No. 9 next week.

Barty won with a dominating serve and wide variety of shots from the baseline, repeatedly extending rallies with scrambling defense. She was broken just one and won 86 percent of her first-service points.

Barty became the fifth different Miami Open women's champion in the past five years.

