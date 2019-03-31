MILAN (AP) — Mauro Icardi has been left off Inter Milan's squad facing Lazio on Sunday following a six-week exile from the club.

Icardi resumed training with Inter over the international break, having seemingly cleared his differences with the club after being stripped of the captaincy amid protracted contract negotiations.

So it was a surprise when Inter coach Luciano Spalletti announced on Saturday he sees Icardi "like a new player as he was out for so long. I still hold that he can't be ready yet to help his teammates so he won't be in the squad tomorrow."

Icardi last played for Inter on Feb. 9 in a 1-0 win at Parma.

The 26-year-old Icardi had said he had a knee injury, although the club has said tests did not reveal any problem.

With Lautaro Martinez out injured, Icardi was expected to start against Lazio.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports