By  Associated Press
2019/03/31 01:54
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Fulham 0, Man City 2

Leicester 2, Bournemouth 0

Burnley 2, Wolverhampton 0

Crystal Palace 2, Huddersfield 0

Man United 2, Watford 1

Brighton 0, Southampton 1

West Ham vs. Everton

Sunday's Matches

Cardiff vs. Chelsea

Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Monday's Match

Arsenal vs. Newcastle

Tuesday's Match

Wolverhampton vs. Man United

England Championship
Friday's Match

West Brom 3, Birmingham 2

Saturday's Matches

Wigan 0, Brentford 0

Nottingham Forest 2, Swansea 1

Ipswich 0, Hull 2

Stoke 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0

QPR 1, Bolton 2

Aston Villa 2, Blackburn 1

Sheffield United 2, Bristol City 3

Reading 2, Preston 1

Leeds 3, Millwall 2

Derby 6, Rotherham 1

Middlesbrough vs. Norwich

Tuesday's Matches

Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City

Swansea vs. Brentford

England League One
Tuesday's Match

Doncaster 4, Bristol Rovers 1

Saturday's Matches

Scunthorpe 1, AFC Wimbledon 2

Gillingham 1, Rochdale 1

Southend 0, Shrewsbury 2

Oxford United 2, Wycombe 1

Charlton 1, Bradford 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Luton Town 2

Blackpool 2, Plymouth 2

Barnsley 2, Coventry 2

Doncaster 3, Walsall 1

Accrington Stanley 0, Fleetwood Town 1

England League Two
Saturday's Matches

Morecambe 1, Crawley Town 0

Yeovil 1, Newport County 3

Forest Green Rovers 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Bury 1, Swindon 3

Tranmere Rovers 3, Carlisle 0

Oldham 2, Grimsby Town 0

Cambridge United 0, Colchester 1

Northampton 1, Port Vale 2

Crewe 1, Cheltenham 3

Exeter 1, Mansfield Town 4

Lincoln City 1, Macclesfield Town 1

Stevenage 0, Notts County 3

Tuesday's Matches

Oldham vs. Tranmere Rovers

Bury vs. Cambridge United