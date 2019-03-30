A facility closed sign hangs in front of the main building on the Veterans Affairs campus, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Iowa. Since the Vete
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Since the Veterans Affairs moved out of a sprawling campus on the edge of the small Iowa city of Knoxville a decade ago, local leaders have become increasingly anxious about the ghost town that has become a drag on their community.
The VA left behind 39 buildings and Knoxville residents are desperate to work out a plan with state and federal officials for an area that once operated as a separate city. There's a power plant, fire station, water tower, green houses, laundry and chapel.
Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch says it once was a beautiful campus but "now the buildings are rotten."
City leaders hope to take control of the site but think up to $10 million could be needed to clear the buildings for future development of housing.