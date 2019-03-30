A demonstrator throws a pallet onto a burning barricade during a protest against a rally by the Spanish far-right Vox party, in Barcelona, Spain, Satu
Police officers pin a demonstrator to the ground during a protest against a rally by the Spanish far-right Vox party in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday March 30, 2019.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Police in Barcelona say they have arrested seven people during clashes with radical Catalan separatists protesting against a political rally by a new far-right party.
The regional police for Catalonia also say that five people suffered minor injuries Saturday, including one of their officers.
Three protesters were arrested for having attacked a person who was arriving in the large public square in downtown Barcelona to attend the rally by the far-right Vox party, police say.
Separatist protesters hurled rocks and burned wood in the middle of a street during clashes with riot police.
Vox is trying to win its first seats in the parliament in Madrid in national elections on April 28. The party takes a hard-line stance against Catalonia's separatist movement.