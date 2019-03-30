  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/03/30 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 57 19 .750
x-Toronto 53 23 .697 4
x-Philadelphia 48 27 .640
x-Boston 45 31 .592 12
x-Indiana 45 31 .592 12
Detroit 38 37 .507 18½
Brooklyn 38 38 .500 19
Miami 37 38 .493 19½
Orlando 37 39 .487 20
Charlotte 35 40 .467 21½
Washington 31 46 .403 26½
Atlanta 27 49 .355 30
Chicago 21 55 .276 36
Cleveland 19 57 .250 38
New York 14 61 .187 42½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Denver 51 24 .680
x-Golden State 51 24 .680
x-Portland 48 27 .640 3
x-Houston 48 28 .632
x-Utah 46 30 .605
x-L.A. Clippers 45 31 .592
San Antonio 44 32 .579
Oklahoma City 44 32 .579
Sacramento 37 38 .493 14
Minnesota 34 41 .453 17
L.A. Lakers 34 42 .447 17½
New Orleans 32 45 .416 20
Memphis 30 45 .400 21
Dallas 29 46 .387 22
Phoenix 17 59 .224 34½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Friday's Games

Boston 114, Indiana 112

Portland 118, Atlanta 98

Denver 115, Oklahoma City 105

Minnesota 131, Golden State 130, OT

Utah 128, Washington 124

L.A. Lakers 129, Charlotte 115

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.