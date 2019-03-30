|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Tampa Bay
|77
|59
|14
|4
|122
|306
|206
|x-Boston
|77
|47
|21
|9
|103
|243
|197
|Toronto
|77
|45
|25
|7
|97
|275
|233
|Montreal
|78
|41
|29
|8
|90
|235
|226
|Florida
|78
|34
|32
|12
|80
|254
|270
|Buffalo
|77
|31
|36
|10
|72
|211
|256
|Detroit
|78
|30
|38
|10
|70
|215
|262
|Ottawa
|77
|27
|44
|6
|60
|228
|283
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Washington
|78
|46
|24
|8
|100
|267
|237
|N.Y. Islanders
|78
|45
|26
|7
|97
|217
|192
|Pittsburgh
|78
|42
|25
|11
|95
|262
|231
|Carolina
|77
|42
|28
|7
|91
|228
|213
|Columbus
|77
|43
|30
|4
|90
|238
|220
|Philadelphia
|77
|37
|32
|8
|82
|234
|256
|N.Y. Rangers
|77
|30
|34
|13
|73
|215
|258
|New Jersey
|78
|29
|40
|9
|67
|211
|264
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Winnipeg
|77
|45
|28
|4
|94
|260
|228
|x-Nashville
|78
|44
|28
|6
|94
|227
|203
|x-St. Louis
|77
|41
|28
|8
|90
|228
|210
|Dallas
|78
|41
|31
|6
|88
|198
|191
|Colorado
|78
|36
|29
|13
|85
|247
|234
|Minnesota
|78
|36
|33
|9
|81
|206
|226
|Chicago
|77
|34
|33
|10
|78
|253
|276
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Calgary
|78
|48
|23
|7
|103
|275
|216
|x-San Jose
|77
|43
|25
|9
|95
|272
|245
|x-Vegas
|78
|42
|30
|6
|90
|240
|216
|Arizona
|78
|37
|33
|8
|82
|202
|215
|Edmonton
|77
|34
|34
|9
|77
|223
|256
|Vancouver
|78
|33
|35
|10
|76
|214
|244
|Anaheim
|79
|32
|37
|10
|74
|186
|247
|Los Angeles
|77
|28
|40
|9
|65
|187
|246
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched conference
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 4, St. Louis 2
Nashville 3, Pittsburgh 1
Detroit 4, New Jersey 0
Calgary 6, Anaheim 1
Colorado 3, Arizona 2, SO
Minnesota 3, Vegas 2
|Saturday's Games
Florida at Boston, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 1:30 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.