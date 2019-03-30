Strong winds to lash Taiwan Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Strong northeasterly winds were set to lash most of Taiwan north and east of Tainan Sunday, forcing the Central Weather Bureau to issue wind warnings.

A total of 16 counties and cities needed to be prepared for fierce winds, and those areas included Southeast Taiwan and the outlying islands as well, the Central News Agency reported.

Residents and weekend visitors to coastal areas and small islands needed to exert caution, as did fishermen working over the weekend.

The only areas not included in the wind warnings were Taipei City, Yilan County, Hualien County, Nantou County, Chiayi City and Kaohsiung City, reports said.

The north and northeast would also be subject to lower temperatures than before, with the maximum falling between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius and the minimum ranging from 15 to 16, according to the Central Weather Bureau. Rain was likely until April 1, the predictions said.