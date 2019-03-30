Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 30, 2019

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;90;80;Sun and clouds;90;79;WSW;9;72%;44%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, nice;84;74;Partly sunny;96;78;E;10;31%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Showers, some heavy;60;48;A little p.m. rain;62;48;N;9;76%;85%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;67;56;A shower in the p.m.;63;53;SSE;10;59%;88%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;63;44;Cooler;51;33;ENE;15;64%;7%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;46;30;Plenty of sun;47;32;S;3;65%;2%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;70;50;Rain and drizzle;56;45;E;10;70%;85%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;48;32;Rain and drizzle;41;26;WSW;9;78%;63%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warm;92;73;Some sun;90;74;E;8;57%;11%;8

Athens, Greece;Increasingly windy;56;48;Partly sunny;61;49;NNW;18;45%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy with a shower;71;65;Spotty showers;73;67;NE;9;76%;84%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy;82;60;A t-storm in spots;77;57;E;13;57%;55%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;75;A t-storm around;90;76;SW;5;72%;55%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny, warm;95;68;Hazy sun;96;70;SE;6;44%;3%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy, warm;96;82;A morning shower;95;82;S;8;60%;53%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;61;49;A little rain;60;50;NE;19;73%;88%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, breezy;54;32;Partly sunny;61;36;NNW;9;13%;2%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine, pleasant;66;37;Sunny and pleasant;69;41;NW;5;39%;0%;5

Berlin, Germany;Turning cloudy, mild;65;43;Cooler;52;30;NNE;10;62%;55%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;66;51;An afternoon shower;67;50;ESE;6;74%;74%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;80;63;Partly sunny;82;64;E;7;62%;33%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Some sun, fog early;63;39;Mild with some sun;68;45;NNE;7;46%;12%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;65;44;Cooler;56;39;ENE;9;70%;64%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, nice;63;38;Partly sunny, nice;67;40;ENE;5;49%;4%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;65;38;Mostly sunny, mild;69;46;N;5;40%;9%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, humid;81;67;Partly sunny, humid;81;69;E;7;74%;25%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;87;65;A t-storm around;90;67;SW;5;43%;64%;12

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;60;41;Partly sunny;54;37;NW;16;43%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Winds subsiding;69;54;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;54;WNW;13;40%;36%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;74;60;Partly sunny;67;57;S;12;48%;57%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;81;68;A t-storm in spots;81;67;E;4;68%;55%;11

Chennai, India;Sunny and very warm;99;80;Hot with hazy sun;99;80;S;11;54%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;A touch of rain;42;25;Mostly sunny, cold;40;31;SSW;9;41%;7%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sun and some clouds;92;76;Mostly sunny;90;76;SSW;8;60%;2%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;54;38;Cooler;45;29;NE;14;53%;55%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;65;Sunny and breezy;75;65;N;16;77%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Cooler;58;40;Turning sunny, cool;59;40;NE;9;40%;2%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;SSW;6;83%;58%;8

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;102;69;Hazy sun;94;63;NNW;10;39%;0%;9

Denver, United States;A little a.m. snow;41;24;Clouds and sun;49;30;WNW;6;59%;25%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the a.m.;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;97;77;S;10;55%;62%;10

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;87;71;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;SSW;4;73%;77%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Considerable clouds;53;37;Partly sunny;49;40;SE;12;75%;44%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;55;45;Decreasing clouds;69;46;N;8;33%;4%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Windy this morning;62;58;Showers and t-storms;63;57;S;9;82%;78%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;85;72;A t-storm in spots;83;69;NNE;7;80%;99%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;82;55;Sunny and beautiful;81;54;NE;5;48%;8%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;82;65;Mostly sunny, nice;84;67;ENE;7;60%;5%;10

Helsinki, Finland;A little p.m. rain;49;32;Spotty showers;41;28;WNW;13;72%;70%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;97;82;A t-storm around;92;80;SE;7;66%;77%;6

Hong Kong, China;Clearing;79;68;A t-storm around;76;66;E;15;80%;73%;10

Honolulu, United States;Sunny and pleasant;81;63;Mostly sunny, nice;82;65;SSW;8;57%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, warm;103;73;Hazy and very warm;102;72;SSE;6;25%;2%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds breaking;80;55;Hazy sun;82;56;N;9;41%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and breezy;49;44;Mostly cloudy;52;44;NE;15;60%;21%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;NNW;6;73%;79%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;91;76;Turning sunny;84;68;N;13;51%;5%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;84;59;Mostly sunny;82;60;NNW;6;47%;31%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;63;39;Sunny;66;41;W;4;21%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;100;72;Hazy sun and hot;97;73;NW;6;29%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;72;55;A t-storm in spots;76;52;SE;5;72%;44%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;102;70;Mostly sunny, nice;95;66;N;15;13%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, mild;60;37;Partly sunny, warm;64;42;W;7;59%;7%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief p.m. showers;85;75;An afternoon shower;86;75;ENE;8;60%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sun and clouds;92;75;Partly sunny;91;76;SSW;6;68%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;94;79;A p.m. t-storm;98;80;SSW;9;56%;57%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;A t-storm or two;92;78;NW;5;75%;77%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;56;36;A p.m. t-storm;59;39;SE;7;60%;81%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;SSW;7;71%;49%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;76;68;Clearing;75;68;SSE;9;73%;38%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;70;54;Showers and t-storms;70;54;NNW;5;60%;68%;6

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then some sun;65;46;Cooler with some sun;51;40;ENE;15;65%;28%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warm;80;57;Mostly sunny, warm;83;60;NE;5;31%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Humid with some sun;86;78;Clouds and sun;88;79;SSE;6;79%;55%;10

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;67;45;Showers and t-storms;63;48;SSE;5;55%;70%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;89;80;Mostly sunny;91;77;NW;4;59%;6%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;77;A t-storm around;88;77;ENE;4;79%;65%;6

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun, nice;93;78;Sunshine and nice;94;77;E;10;49%;4%;11

Melbourne, Australia;A few showers;60;48;A shower or two;64;50;SW;11;71%;72%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;84;54;Partly sunny;81;52;ENE;6;26%;3%;12

Miami, United States;A shower;78;69;Partly sunny;80;69;SSE;9;67%;41%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and mild;57;40;A shower in the p.m.;57;30;WNW;12;70%;55%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;90;80;Sunshine and nice;90;81;E;14;63%;47%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, humid;80;64;Partly sunny, humid;78;65;ENE;7;76%;2%;5

Montreal, Canada;Rain and snow;48;39;Showers of rain/snow;41;20;WNW;5;62%;69%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;43;36;Partly sunny, mild;52;34;WSW;12;68%;44%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;88;80;Hazy sunshine;92;79;SW;6;58%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;86;60;Mostly sunny, nice;85;61;NE;11;46%;42%;14

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;67;52;Cooler with showers;57;33;WNW;19;62%;74%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Thunderstorms;58;52;A.M. showers, cloudy;57;49;WSW;9;79%;100%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;40;31;Decreasing clouds;43;27;SSW;11;85%;46%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Afternoon showers;61;45;Cooler;54;41;WNW;15;39%;35%;5

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;49;31;Sunny;44;21;N;7;39%;0%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Rain, some ice early;40;26;A little snow;37;17;NW;13;69%;57%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;86;78;A shower in places;86;78;N;6;74%;44%;11

Panama City, Panama;Sun and some clouds;94;76;Sun and some clouds;91;76;NNW;11;58%;12%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sunshine;91;75;Mostly sunny, nice;89;74;ENE;10;63%;10%;13

Paris, France;Partly sunny, mild;67;42;A shower in the p.m.;68;46;ENE;7;53%;57%;4

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;88;69;Some sun;87;70;NE;11;27%;58%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouding up, warm;97;79;A p.m. t-storm;96;77;SE;6;57%;79%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;89;74;Cloudy with showers;87;75;NNE;10;81%;93%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;87;71;An afternoon shower;89;72;E;5;55%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;64;41;A shower in the p.m.;61;36;N;7;58%;64%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Spotty showers;50;33;Sunny, but chilly;47;26;WNW;12;39%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;71;56;Occasional rain;70;58;NE;7;62%;82%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;69;56;A little a.m. rain;67;52;SSW;11;68%;60%;7

Recife, Brazil;Rainy times;86;76;A morning t-storm;86;77;SE;7;80%;86%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;37;35;Snow and rain;41;31;WSW;16;82%;89%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy with a shower;54;40;Spotty showers;46;32;WNW;13;68%;83%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun;81;69;Partly sunny;82;69;NNE;6;64%;43%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;68;Partly sunny;95;70;W;12;21%;41%;10

Rome, Italy;Sunny;68;41;Sunny and nice;69;43;N;6;49%;0%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;45;34;Rain and drizzle;40;28;NW;11;83%;72%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;64;49;Partly sunny;66;52;W;7;69%;3%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;86;65;Partly sunny;85;64;ENE;6;60%;35%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;84;73;A shower in places;85;74;ESE;5;68%;73%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;Partly sunny;77;66;NNW;5;77%;44%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;80;50;Sunny and beautiful;83;50;WSW;7;17%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;80;54;Partly sunny;78;53;SW;5;61%;11%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;84;69;An afternoon shower;85;71;NNE;4;68%;75%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;72;41;Showers and t-storms;72;46;N;4;54%;75%;6

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;65;45;Inc. clouds;64;48;N;6;62%;29%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Bit of rain, snow;51;35;Chilly with hazy sun;48;31;NW;9;45%;3%;7

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;68;48;Partly sunny;57;46;SSE;7;31%;0%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;82;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;WNW;4;79%;79%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;58;32;Periods of sun;64;33;SSE;7;42%;1%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;85;75;A brief shower;85;75;E;10;66%;64%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Afternoon rain;54;35;Cooler;43;29;NW;11;54%;55%;3

Sydney, Australia;Rain this morning;80;53;Sunny;73;59;WSW;15;45%;17%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;77;65;A little rain;69;61;E;13;74%;87%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;50;35;Spotty showers;40;31;NW;11;82%;71%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;65;45;Clouds and sun, nice;72;43;W;7;45%;69%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;48;35;Rain and drizzle;43;35;SSE;10;81%;84%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sun and clouds;64;53;A stray t-shower;64;51;NE;7;46%;82%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Couple of t-storms;63;52;Showers and t-storms;60;53;SW;15;69%;96%;2

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;72;42;Partly sunny;75;41;ESE;6;37%;0%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Clearing;54;48;Some sun;63;43;W;9;58%;26%;6

Toronto, Canada;Cooler with rain;42;32;A snow shower;37;24;WNW;17;69%;59%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cool;61;47;Clouds and sun, cool;63;56;ESE;2;55%;42%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;67;47;Mostly cloudy;70;52;SE;10;52%;6%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;34;4;Sunny and milder;46;17;N;8;27%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine and nice;60;43;Partly sunny, nice;61;43;NNE;4;52%;4%;4

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;64;39;Mild with some sun;67;41;NNE;6;49%;29%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, warm;96;75;Sunshine, summerlike;98;75;SE;6;42%;41%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, mild;57;42;Spotty showers;53;28;NW;15;63%;61%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Low clouds and fog;60;41;A shower in the p.m.;61;31;NNW;10;59%;55%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;66;59;Sunny and pleasant;71;64;N;8;72%;71%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;100;70;Sunny and very warm;98;71;SW;6;45%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Chilly with rain;50;32;Cloudy and chilly;48;35;NE;4;59%;44%;2

